The Best Complex Board Games to Get Really Into This Winter

Now that we're in the weird purgatory of a week that exists between Christmas and New Years, you may be looking for something to do to fill the time. I say invite some friends over, make some hot chocolate, gatehr around the table, and play hours and hours of any of these board games. With this kind of free time on your hands, now's a great time to sit and learn something more complicated than the go-to party games like Card Against Humanity or One Night Ultimate Werewolf. Here are some picks for some more advanced tabletop and board games for those getting into the hobby.

Scythe From the makers of the massively popular Wingspan, Scythe is a strategic game set in an alternate-history 1920s, where players control factions vying for resources and territory. The game combines elements of area control, engine-building, and combat, with each player working to gather resources, deploy mechs, and complete objectives to score the most points. With beautiful artwork and a mix of strategic depth and player interaction, Scythe offers a compelling experience for those who enjoy long-term planning and tactical decisions.

Betrayal at The House on The Hill Betrayal at House on the Hill is a mostly-cooperative game with a horror theme, where players explore a spooky mansion, encountering creepy events, and uncovering secrets. As players investigate, one of them may eventually betray the group, turning the game into a battle for survival. The game features a variety of scenarios with random elements, ensuring that each playthrough offers a new and unpredictable experience.

Terraforming Mars In Terraforming Mars, players take on the roles of corporations working to terraform the planet by raising its temperature, building oceans, and creating green spaces. Players collect resources, develop technologies, and manage their corporation’s projects to earn victory points. The game offers a deep strategy experience, where planning and resource management are key. It's a highly competitive game with plenty of replay value.

Horrified In Horrified, players work cooperatively to defeat classic Universal monsters like Dracula, the Mummy, and the Wolfman. Each player takes on a role with unique abilities, aiming to protect the town and overcome the monstrous threats. Players must work together to complete various objectives while avoiding being overwhelmed by the monsters. With a spooky, atmospheric theme, Horrified is a fun game for fans of classic horror.

Gloomhaven Gloomhaven is a massive, cooperative dungeon-crawling game set in a fantasy world. Players take on the roles of mercenaries, each with their own unique abilities, as they explore dungeons, battle monsters, and make decisions that affect the ongoing story. The game combines tactical combat and narrative elements, with a campaign that can span dozens of hours. Its complex rules and immersive world make it a standout for dedicated board game enthusiasts.

Marvel Zombies Marvel Zombies plunges players into a dark twist on the Marvel universe, where even the mightiest heroes have fallen to a zombie plague. Unlike traditional Zombicide games, players take on the roles of infected heroes driven by an insatiable Hunger to spread the infection. Each character has unique powers and abilities, highlighting twisted versions of their familiar personalities. The game features intense hero-versus-hero conflict, pitting zombie heroes against uninfected heroes and S.H.I.E.L.D. agents. Highly detailed, pre-assembled miniatures bring these iconic characters to life in both heroic and undead forms.