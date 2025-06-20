Shop Target for These Picks to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Pokémon

Whether you've been a Pokémon fan all your life or you're looking to celebrate its milestone 30th anniversary, there are tons of fun options at Target for the occasion. Treat yourself to something fun from the franchise with this lineup of Pokémon-themed items worth checking out. From a new Switch 2 Pokémon game to collectible cards and even Crocs designed for fans, there’s something here for every type of trainer. Peruse some of pour picks below and catch 'em all!

Join a team of Pokémon and help them thrive in a fun Animal Crossing-like adventure for the Nintendo Switch 2. You'll shape the world while acting as a Ditto transformed into a human-like being. Make friends with Pokémon and learn from Professor Tangrowth to build up the land while learning moves from other species. You can even invite other players to join you and visit your Pokémon world, and vice versa.

If you love comfortable everyday shoes and want to rep your favorite franchise at the same time, these Crocs Adult Pokémon Classic Clogs are a fun pick. These feature signature Crocs comfort with Pokémon themed details that make them stand out without being over the top. They’re great for errands, lounging, or hanging out at home. And they have all your favorite Pokémon on them to boot!

Celebrate the biggest Pokémon day of the year with this set of promo cards, themed packaging, and a mix of booster packs. Whether you want to expand your deck, pull new favorites, or keep it sealed as a keepsake, this collection makes a great addition ahead of Pokémon Day.

Check out all these Pokémon goodies and more at Target, but act fast if you don't want to miss out. They always sell out quickly.