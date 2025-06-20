This Stunning Samsung Curved Monitor Is Under $950 For a Limited Time

If you’ve been dreaming of leveling up your gaming setup (or turning your desk into a productivity powerhouse), this deal is worth a double-take. The Samsung 49″ Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor—a true showstopper with its massive wraparound display—is currently going for an incredible 51% off on Woot. That’s a serious price drop on one of the most immersive monitors out there. With its Dual-QHD resolution, lightning-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms response time, it’s designed to make your games look and feel unbelievably smooth.

The 1000R curve practically hugs your field of vision, pulling you right into the action—whether you’re racing around a track, exploring open worlds, or just managing multiple windows for work. It’s like having two monitors seamlessly merged into one, with no distracting bezels in the middle. And because this deal is for an open-box unit, you’re getting premium specs at a fraction of the usual cost.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a monitor that can do it all, this is it. Just don’t wait too long—deals this good tend to sell out fast, especially when it’s a fan-favorite like the Odyssey G9.