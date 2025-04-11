The 2025 Samsung QLED Smart TVs Just Launched

How old is that TV you have in the living room? There’s been some great advancements in just the last couple of years that it might already be time for you to go for an upgrade.

The Samsung Neo QLED QN80F, QN90F, and QN900F are available in several different sizes and just launched with new models for 2025.

Samsung QN900F (65” - 85”) | Samsung

Samsung QN90F (43” – 98”) | Samsung

Samsung QN80F (55” – 85”)| Samsung

The QN900F Vision AI smart TV is available in either 64" or 75" and supports up to 8K images at 165Hz. Its minimalist design complements any décor in your home. The QLED screen produces virtually no glare when watching your shows or movies, even in a brightly lit room. Like the Samsung Frame TVs, you’ll have access to an Art Store to display gorgeous works of art when the TV is not in use.

One of the standout features when it comes to buying a Samsung TV is the new Samsung Gaming Hub. With it, you’ll be able to stream games from the cloud directly to your TV, thanks to Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, as well as a few other not-as-well-known services. Game Pass alone on your TV is a miracle. With this TV, you can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 without even owning a gaming console — you just need a controller. Hop into the beautiful-looking South of Midnight when it releases later this month. All for just the price of your subscription.