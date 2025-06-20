Give Yourself a Tech Upgrade With $350 Off the Lenovo Legion 5i
No PC setup, no problem! The Lenovo Legion 5i lets you take your gaming on the go.
If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that feels just as good to use as it does to look at, the Lenovo Legion 5i is an easy win. Powered by a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, this laptop is built to handle everything from competitive gaming to creative projects without breaking a sweat. With 32 GB of DDR5 memory and a 1 TB SSD, you’ll enjoy fast load times, smooth multitasking, and plenty of room for your game library, all running seamlessly on Windows 11 Home.
The real showstopper is the 15.1-inch QHD+ OLED display. With rich colors, deep contrast, and a 165 Hz refresh rate, games feel more immersive and everyday tasks look noticeably sharper. Whether you’re exploring open worlds, editing content, or streaming your favorite shows, the screen delivers a premium viewing experience you’ll notice right away. Add in features like Wi-Fi 7, a responsive RGB backlit keyboard, and a versatile selection of ports including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1, and you’ve got a laptop that’s ready for anything. The Legion 5i strikes a perfect balance between power, style, and practicality—making it a great choice for gamers who want performance without compromise.
Oh, and did we mention that it's a full $350 off at B&H Photo? That means you're getting the best quality tech at one of the best prices around.We can't guarantee this deal will stick around though, so run to B&H Photo now and give yourself a nice tech upgrade.