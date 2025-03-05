The Beats Solo 4 Are Sleek, Comfortable, and 35% Off For a Limited Time

Looking for a new pair of headphones? Beats has you covered. Last year was the official launch brand’s newest cans, the Beats Solo 4 headphones, and they already have a sweet discount you can take advantage of. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to grab your own pair of Beats headphones, this is it. Get the latest and greatest at Best Buy right now for just $100, and you’ll be enjoying your favorite music and podcasts as well as joining voice calls with some of the clearest audio you’ll find. This model has improved battery life, personalized spatial audio, fast charging, and other upgrades that you won’t want to sleep on.



Beats Solo 4 Headphones | $130 | Best Buy



Beats Solo 4 Headphones | $130 | Walmart

If you don’t want to snag the newest model though, Best Buy currently has plenty of great deals that you can grab, too. And one that we certainly wouldn’t sleep on is a set of Beats Studio Pro for $150 off – currently the best model you can get from the brand, with big savings. And if you’re more about getting a pair of Beats Solo headphones, you can save $30 on those as well. Finally, rounding out the sale on prior Beats releases, you can get a pair of great-sounding Beats Studio Buds+ for only $130. It’s a great time to be in the market for headphones. Be sure you grab yours before they go out of stock.