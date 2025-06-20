LG’s Portable CineBeam Projector Turns Any Wall Into a 100-Inch Screen for Just $200

If you’ve ever wanted a giant movie night without mounting a permanent TV, LG’s battery-powered CineBeam projector makes it almost too easy. The compact projector throws a crisp 1080p image up to 100 inches wide, yet it’s small enough to stash on a bookshelf when you’re done. Built-in smart functions let you stream right from the unit, while the onboard battery means you can set it up in the backyard, a friend’s apartment, or even your campsite without hunting for an outlet.

This model is refurbished and vetted, so you’re getting the same HD picture, LED light source, and streamlined webOS interface at a fraction of the original cost. The LED lamp is rated for tens of thousands of hours, which translates to years of movie nights, game streams, and impromptu slide shows before you’ll need to think about replacements. And because it’s LG’s platform, you still get quick access to the major apps. So you don't have to worry about dongles or anything like that.

Audio comes from built-in speakers that are surprisingly punchy for the size, but there’s also Bluetooth if you’d rather pair a portable speaker or soundbar.ow distance is flexible, so you don’t need a cavernous living room to get a big image.

Refurb pricing makes this an easy upgrade if you’ve been flirting with the idea of a projector but couldn’t justify a brand-new price tag. You get the portability, the built-in battery, full HD resolution, and LG’s smart interface without gutting your tech budget. Stock on deals like this tends to move quickly, especially with big-name hardware, so if you’re ready to swap the living-room TV for a wall-sized movie screen, this is a smart moment to grab one before it’s gone.