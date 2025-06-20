Walmart’s 2025 Gift Hub Is Live with Hundreds of Gift Ideas Across Tech, Home and More

Holiday shopping rarely feels this organized, but Walmart’s new Gift Finder makes hunting down the perfect present super simple. Everything sits on one splash page, divided by price tiers, themes, and a hand-picked Top 100 that mixes buzzy tech with cozy home staples. Whether your goal is fast, affordable stocking stuffers or a single show-stopper for the family tree, Walmart can get you together.

And this year, you've got even more help, thanks to all the Walmart gift guide categories already carefully curated for you.

You can start with the “$50 and Under” category if you’re assembling the office-party grab bag or need a quick thank-you for the holiday host. You’ll find scented-candle trios under ten dollars, stainless cocktail shakers that look far pricier than they are, and LEGO tree-ornament kits that keep kids busy while dinner finishes. Toss in a set of flannel sleep pants bundled with fuzzy socks and you’ve got an easy, bow-ready pairing that lands at the $25 mark,

Anyone chasing battery-powered stocking stunners should jump to Tech Gifts. This year’s lineup includes pocket-size projectors that turn a blank wall into a 100-inch movie screen, wireless earbuds with surprisingly punchy bass for under thirty dollars, and smart-home light strips pre-cut for dorm desks or gaming rigs. Because gadget prices rise as December creeps closer, locking them in now spares you the mid-month surge that always hits once shipping windows tighten.

If a home makeover is on someone’s list, scroll the Home Gifts section. Plush throw blankets in winter-white sherpa, cordless stick vacuums priced like last year’s handhelds, and countertop air-fry ovens big enough for a 12-inch pizza all sit below their fall MSRPs. Seasonal scents in three-wick jars drop to single-digit prices, making it painless to buy multiples and keep a few “just in case” gifts ready by the door.

Finally, Walmart curates the Top 100 Gifts for shoppers who want one definitive cheat sheet. Think hard-to-find Barbie movie dolls, the latest OLED Switch bundle, and robotic vacuums with self-empty bases that cost far less than the brand-name competition. Because these are the items likely to headline every wish list, they’re also the first to sell out—refresh the page early and often if you spot a must-have.

Ready to fill the sleigh? All four guides live on Walmart’s Gift Hub. Add your favorites to the cart, hit the free-shipping threshold, and breathe easy knowing the hard part is done before the first carol hits the radio: