Keep Your Home Cozy and Clean With a Tineco Vacuum on Sale
You can save up to 8% on four different models of Tineco wet-dry vacuums and cordless vacuums for a limited time.
Set yourself up for a good Spring cleaning in 2026, right now. Tineco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ECOVACS Group with a focus on bringing innovations to household electronics—like the vacuum cleaner.
Tineco is having a holiday sale on four of its top-performing vacuum cleaners, which can make for perfect gifts for families, pet parents, and anyone wanting a clean and cozy home for the festive season.
Vacuum Holiday Sale | 8% off | Tineco | Promo Code HOLIDAY
Tineco Floor-One S9 Artist Pro Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco Floor-One S7 Stretch Steam Intelligent Wet & Dry Vacuum
Tineco Pure-One S70 Cordless Smart Vacuum
Tineco Pure-One A90S Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Two models of the Tineco Floor-One are on sale, along with two models of the Pure-One. You can get them for 8% off when using the promo code HOLIDAY at checkout.
The Tineco Floor One is a wet-dry vacuum capable of a deep, hygienic clean. Tackle mixed floors, pet hair, spills, and deep cleaning before holiday parties. The Pure One is a line of cordless vacuums with strong suction, but are easy to maneuver—ideal for smaller homes or apartments.