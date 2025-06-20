Logo
Kinja Deals

Keep Your Home Cozy and Clean With a Tineco Vacuum on Sale

You can save up to 8% on four different models of Tineco wet-dry vacuums and cordless vacuums for a limited time.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Set yourself up for a good Spring cleaning in 2026, right now. Tineco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ECOVACS Group with a focus on bringing innovations to household electronics—like the vacuum cleaner.

Suggested Reading

Best Deals of the Day: Madewell, Bespoke Post, HP, Belkin, TribeTokes THC & More
Shop These Discounted LEGO Holiday Gifts and Make Christmas Time Playtime
Ten of the Best Gifts for Anyone This Holiday Season

Tineco is having a holiday sale on four of its top-performing vacuum cleaners, which can make for perfect gifts for families, pet parents, and anyone wanting a clean and cozy home for the festive season.

Related Content

Keep Your Home Cozy and Clean With a Tineco Vacuum on Sale
The Best Stocking Stuffers For Everyone On Your List

Vacuum Holiday Sale | 8% off | Tineco | Promo Code HOLIDAY
Tineco Floor-One S9 Artist Pro Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco Floor-One S7 Stretch Steam Intelligent Wet & Dry Vacuum
Tineco Pure-One S70 Cordless Smart Vacuum
Tineco Pure-One A90S Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Two models of the Tineco Floor-One are on sale, along with two models of the Pure-One. You can get them for 8% off when using the promo code HOLIDAY at checkout.

The Tineco Floor One is a wet-dry vacuum capable of a deep, hygienic clean. Tackle mixed floors, pet hair, spills, and deep cleaning before holiday parties. The Pure One is a line of cordless vacuums with strong suction, but are easy to maneuver—ideal for smaller homes or apartments.

Shop Tineco


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!