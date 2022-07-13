Apple AirTag 4 Pack | $85 | 14% Off

Never lose your keys again with this Prime Day deal on Apple AirTags. This pack of four syncs up with the Find My app on iPhones to keep track of belongings and ping them if you, say, drop said item while rushing through the airport in a declaration of love. One-tap setup connects your AirTags seamlessly: name each tag and register them to the Find My app, and you’re good to go. The app will send an alert if the AirTag travels without you, too. Keep track of the essentials with this four pack, at a sweet 14% discount for Prime Day.