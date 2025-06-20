Apple’s New M3 iPad Air Just Dropped to Its Lowest Price Yet

Apple doesn’t discount its latest tech often, so when it happens, it’s worth paying attention. Right now, the new 11-inch M3 iPad Air is marked down to $449 from its regular $599 at Amazon, Walmart, and Target That’s the lowest price we’ve seen since it debuted earlier this year and a solid $150 savings on one of Apple’s most versatile tablets. It's also the best time to snag a new iPad, seeing as it's time to go back to school.

The M3 chip is a big part of what makes this deal so appealing. It’s the same powerhouse processor found in Apple’s latest MacBooks, giving the Air laptop-level performance in a slim, lightweight frame. Apps open instantly, multitasking is fluid, and graphics-heavy games or creative tools run without stutter. Paired with a bright Liquid Retina display, this iPad delivers sharp visuals whether you’re working through a presentation, editing photos, or catching up on your favorite shows.

And this thing is great for taking around everywhere you go. 11-inch size is light enough to carry all day, yet large enough for comfortable note-taking, reading, or watching movies. Battery life can easily stretch through a day of mixed use, and the USB-C port means faster charging and more accessory compatibility.

Ready to pounce? Be sure to get yours while they're still available. These tablets will sell out fast.