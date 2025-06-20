Logo
Heading Back to School With These Sonos Deals Sound Pretty Darn Great

Sonos is running a back-to-school promotion this month where you can save big on headphones and smart speakers alike.

ByJoe Tilleli
University students are gearing up to close out the summer and head back to campus for the fall semester. Which means, of course, now is the time we get inundated with all sorts of back-to-school sales—some of which apply to everyone! Not just college kids. Sonos is running its own promotion to usher in these late teens back to the dorms with some killer deals.

Back-to-School Sale | Sonos
Sonos Ace Headphones | $300 | Sonos
Era 100 Smart Speaker | $180 | Sonos

For starters, we have the Sonos Ace. These masterfully crafted over-the-ear headphones support active noise cancellation. They're perfect for getting some homework or studying done while in the library or a student lounge without bothering anyone else in there. You can also avoid any and all distractions by blocking out outside noise. The headphones normally go for $400, but for back-to-school season, they've been slashed down by $100.

See Sonos Ace at Sono


But maybe you're not the only listener looking to enjoy some music from your dorm. Sonos also has its Era 100 smart speaker on sale. You can transform any room with the finely tuned stereo sound and rich bass. Hook up your phone or laptop over Bluetooth or use Wi-Fi, and even gain access to Sonos Radio, which comes standard. The smart speaker has been reduced from $200 to just $180—saving you $20.

See Era 100 at Sonos


