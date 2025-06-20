Logo
xCool’s 6-in-1 Charging Cable Is 20% Off, Possibly The Only Travel Cable You’ll Ever Need

Keeping all your devices charged on the go usually means stuffing your bag with a mess of cords and adapters. But now there’s a smarter way to power up. The xCool 6-in-1 Charging Cable is a sleek, all-in-one charging solution that's 20% off right now with no code needed at The Grommet.

xCool 60W Fast Charging Cable | $20 | The Grommet

Whether you’re managing an iPhone, Android, tablet, laptop, or even an Apple Watch, this single cable has you covered. It includes four interchangeable connectors that let you plug into USB-C, Lightning, or USB-A devices and chargers, so no matter what you're using, you're covered. Een better, it includes a detachable Apple Watch charging puck that snaps right onto the cable itself, so it’s always ready when you are.

With 60W charging power, it can juice up everything from your phone to your MacBook in no time, while 480 Mbps data transfer speeds make file management a breeze. Need to move a 1GB video? You’ll be done in about 20 seconds.

On top of that, the cable is designed to last. Built with a durable, tangle-free nylon braid and reinforced alloy connectors, it stands up to the wear and tear of everyday use. Toss it in your backpack or suitcase without worrying about it fraying or knotting. At home, in the office, or out on the road, it’s the kind of cable that makes tech life easier, not more frustrating.

This is an evergreen offer, but that doesn’t mean you should wait to simplify your charging setup. Get the money off that you can while this discount is still good. And maybe get a second one while you're at it, too.

