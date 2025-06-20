Triple Your Productivity With These 18" Dual Screen Portable Monitors for Over $100 off
You can save 19% right now at Amazon on the InnoView 18" 2K 100Hz portable monitor with two foldable screens.
Working remotely means getting to work from anywhere. So why is it that even with this enormous amount of flexibility, a lot of us end up just working from our desks at home? I'll tell you why. My desk has two 27-inch monitors. It doesn't compare to using my dinky laptop screen. I like to be able to see my email or Slack on one screen and my current task I'm working on in another. My laptop's singular 16-inch screen won't cut it. That's why one of the best things a remote worker can pick up is a portable monitor.
This portable monitor leaves others of its kind in the dust. It has not just one, but dual monitors that fold out to give you two 18-inch screens in addition to your laptop's built-in display. They run 2K resolutions at up to 100Hz and support HDR.
Normally, these dual-screen portable monitors go for $589, but for a limited time, you can scoop them up for just $475. That's a 19% discount which works out to a savings of $114.