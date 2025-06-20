Working remotely means getting to work from anywhere. So why is it that even with this enormous amount of flexibility, a lot of us end up just working from our desks at home? I'll tell you why. My desk has two 27-inch monitors. It doesn't compare to using my dinky laptop screen. I like to be able to see my email or Slack on one screen and my current task I'm working on in another. My laptop's singular 16-inch screen won't cut it. That's why one of the best things a remote worker can pick up is a portable monitor.