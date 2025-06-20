Before you know it, the summer will be over and students will be back in the classroom for the new school year. Make sure your kid is prepared now with everything they need, from backpacks to laptops and other school supplies, while saving yourself some cash in the process. Walmart has kicked off its back-to-school sale with tons of great stuff on sale with students in mind.

No matter if your child is just entering kindergarten, is finally starting high school, or is heading out of state for their first year of college—Walmart has everything they will need to start the new school year off on the right foot.

Walmart has a wide selection of backpacks featuring favorite characters and media properties kids love like Hello Kitty, Disney Princesses, Minecraft, Spider-Man, and Roblox. And of course, they have the iconic and generation-spanning JanSport backpack we all know and love.

Stock up on tech stuff for kids of all ages like a kid's tablets with rubberized cases or a new HP laptop to kick of college classes.