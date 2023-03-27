It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Tech

Learn More With an Extra 20% off a Lifetime Subscription to Rosetta Stone

With a lifetime subscription, you can be multi-lingual.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Take an extra 20% off this lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone with promo code SPRING20.
Take an extra 20% off this lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone with promo code SPRING20.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Contrary to your doomer philosophy, you can learn stuff at any age! So hey, if learning a language in bite-sized lessons sounds sweet, check out this lifetime subscription offer to Rosetta Stone—now with an extra 20% off with the code SPRING20. This subscription lets you choose from (and progress through) all languages Rosetta Stone has to offer.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription - All Languages | $145 | Extra 20% Off | Promo Code: SPRING20 | StackSocial

Move through the course at your own pace, starting with basic baby stuff like matching a photo to a word, then speak with TruAccent technology giving instant feedback. Learning a new language can develop new areas of your brain, and improves focus. Grab this 20% off sale for a rich lifetime of learning.