Crutchfield's Weekly Tech Deals Can Save You Up to $1,600

Ask somebody what they have to look forward to this week and the most common answer is likely going to be “Friday.” Solid choice, but we have another one — the weekly tech deals from Crutchfield which can save you hundreds and even thousands of dollars on top-tier TVs, cameras, home and car audio, smart home appliances, and much more. If you’re unfamiliar with Crutchfield, this is a great time to get acquainted, because there are some truly epic sale prices to be found.

Weekly Tech Deals | Up to $1,600 off | Crutchfield

Start big with amazing big-screen TV upgrades just in time for a month of college basketball tournaments, with offerings from LG that are up to $1,600 off. Check out this 65-inch C4 OLED evo Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for just under $1,500 — a savings of $1,200.

That new TV is probably going to need a sound bar, and Crutchfield is offering those for up to $500 off this week. The Sonos Arc sound bar with Dolby Atmos, Apple AirPlay 2, and built-in voice assistants is $250 off, making it a terrific deal at just $649.

If you’d rather keep your music or TV volume to yourself, check out the deals Crutchfield has on Sony headphones for up to $100 off, including the WH-1000XM4 over-ear Bluetooth wireless noise-cancelling model which is now just $248.

We could go on for days covering all of the great deals running right now at Crutchfield, but it’ll be faster if you head there yourself to check them out. There are new ones dropping every week!