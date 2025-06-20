Logo
On Our Wishlist: These Adorable LEGO Plants

LEGO has really outdone themselves with these little guys. With their tiny faces and adjustable arms, they're impossible not to love.

ByThe Inventory Staff
Looking for a fun, fresh gift or personal display piece? The LEGO Happy Plants set delivers exactly that: you’ll build two adorable potted “plants” — a standing baby dracaena and a seated baby pilea — each in its own cheerful pot (one yellow, one blue) with cute faces and interchangeable parts. With 217 pieces, this is a great project for builders aged 9 and up (or 29 and up if you're anything like our staff.)

LEGO Happy Plants set | Amazon | Walmart | Target | LEGO

Once built, these little plants serve as more than just a toy—they’re shelf décor that stays vibrant and maintenance-free. You won’t need to water them, but they’ll still bring a smile and a touch of whimsy to a desk, bedroom, or studio. Whether you’re gifting to someone who loves plants, design, or just lighthearted creativity, this set strikes a nice balance of build-time fun and visual charm.

Best of all: it’s equally suited for a kid wanting their first build or an adult looking for a quirky décor piece. Once it’s up and running (literally), it becomes something you’ll want to display—not hide away.

