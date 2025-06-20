Get Ahead of the Holiday Rush: Save Up to 50% Off With Joss & Main's Early Black Friday Sale

The holiday season is approaching fast, and with it comes the urge to get your home refresh done before the guests arrive. If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your space, that moment has officially arrived. Joss & Main, the destination for stylish, modern home furnishings, is launching its Black Friday Early Access sale, and it's big. As of today, you can score up to 50% off a wide selection of furniture, decor, rugs, and more.

Joss & Main has built its reputation on offering a curated selection that blends timeless design with chic, contemporary style. This isn't just another furniture sale; it's an opportunity to find those "pulled-together" pieces that make a house feel like a well-designed home.

We expect to see major markdowns across all categories. This is the perfect time to snag a statement piece for your living room, like a new sofa, sectional, or a stylish set of accent chairs. And if you're like us, you're always looking for a good excuse to add new essentials to your home.

You can also find significant savings on the items that complete a room: look for area rugs to anchor your space, designer-favorite lighting like pendants and floor lamps, and bedroom essentials like headboards, dressers, and nightstands. Even smaller touches like new pillows, throws, and wall art will be included, so you've got tons to choose from.

Get over to Joss & Main and scoop up all your home goodies while you still can.