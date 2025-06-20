Ten of the Best Gifts for Anyone On Your List This Holiday

You may be just about done with your holiday shopping, or you might be someone who lets it go all the way to the last second. Either way, there is probably someone on your list who, as usual, has you completely stumped. Whether it's the infamous "person who has everything" or just someone who's exceptionally picky, we've assembled a list that should boost your chances of scoring a big holiday hit with even your toughest gifting challenges.

Check out these 10 great selections, ranging from exceptionally practical to unique to fun, with all stops in between. We like to think this collection will render your own list picky-proof for the holidays.

Car Organizer Bag | $108 | Calpak There are fewer and fewer universally agreed-upon opinions lately, but one we can all shake hands on is that a car trunk full of disorganized junk is a pain. The three-compartment water-resistant bag from Calpak is the perfect solution — spacious when you need it, and collapsible when you don't. It's the ideal bag for big grocery runs, since it has a sturdy built-in handle for ferrying from the car to your home, or it's also a great permanent location for your emergency kit, tools, or anything else you want to lay your hands on quickly in a pinch.

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock | $170 | Amazon | Hatch Good sleep is one of the most important keys to good health, and when you lie in bed scrolling on your phone, you're sabotaging yourself. The Hatch Restore 3 plays phone-free, blue light-free content to lull you to sleep and help you stay asleep, and then wakes you gently with a light and sound sunrise alarm.

Nespresso VertuoPOP Coffee and Espresso Maker | $89 | Walmart A morning cuppa is also very high on the list of things everybody (including picky people) enjoys. The Nespresso VertuoPOP Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville is a one-touch countertop machine that transforms pods into a wide array of delicious beverages in a range of sizes, strengths, and flavors that can be served hot or over ice.

Atlas Coffee Club | $5.50 – $16 per month Granted, there are people who will turn up their nose at the idea of coffee from a one-shot pod machine, but we have them covered too. Sign them up for the Atlas Coffee Club, and once a month they'll receive a curated selection ranging from 1 to 3 bags of coffee in whole bean, ground, or pod form. It's customized by coffee machine, caffeine preference, and roast preference, so there's always a bag of excellent coffee chosen according to the recipient's taste.

Emotional Support Desk Pets | $22 – $32 | Uncommon Goods Jumping in your car and driving to a farm after a frustrating meeting might be frowned upon, so this fun set from Uncommon Goods brings the farm to your desk. The Emotional Support Desk Pets come in four stress-busting sets: Chicken Coop, Tortoise Pet Set, Rabbit Pet Set, and Pet Cats Set, all designed to sit on your desk and give you a chuckle when you're ready to pull out your hair.

Magic Puzzles 3-Pack | $65 | Amazon | Target There is more than meets the eye with this 3-pack of 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles from The Magic Puzzle Company. The beautiful illustrations they create when finished and tiny details on each piece are great on their own, but when these puzzles are completed, they unveil a magic trick created by professional magicians. There are also dozen of cool Easter eggs along the way, and a guidebook to help you find them.

Netvue by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder With Camera | $170 | Walmart | Amazon Smart bird feeders are most definitely having a moment. These feeders with built-in motion-triggered cameras that transform bird-watching from fleeting looks with binoculars to photos and videos automatically delivered to your smartphone for you to enjoy, share, and post are popping up in yards and on social media like crazy. We love this one from Birdfy because it comes with 2MP night vision, and the battery recharges with solar power.

Create Your Own Reel Viewer | $17 – $35 | Uncommon Goods Electronics-crazed kids today might look back at the ViewFinders of old as quaint yet obsolete items, but any adult who had one as a kid will absolutely love this updated version, because the reels are custom-made from your own photo collection. This awesome bit of nostalgia comes with a code that lets you build your first 7-photo reel for free, and from there you can order as many custom reels as you like.

Laifen SE High-Speed Hair Dryer | $105 - $140 | Laifen | Target The Laifen SE is one of those high-end hair dryers that works on all hair styles and lengths for incredibly short drying time. Also incredibly short — the amount of time it stays on shelves; the stock at Target is already dwindling quickly. Call it the price of being a viral hit, or the fact that its 105,000 RPM brushless motor is almost unheard of at this price level.

See it at LaifenSee it at Target Crock-Pot 20-Ounce Electric Lunch Box | $30 – $46 | Walmart | Amazon Maybe the best path to pleasing a difficult gift recipient isn't going with unique or off-the-wall or extravagant. Practicality often wins the day, and there are few gifts more practical than this Crock-Pot electric lunch box and portable food warmer. Work lunches, road trips, and other meals on the go are made fast and easy with this dishwasher-safe little crock pot with a detachable power cord and rubberized coating.