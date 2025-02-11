This Apple MacBook Air Is Only $230 For A Limited Time

Okay, so not everything in your life needs to be brand new. Sometimes, a lightly used MacBook from 2017 is all we need and that’s exactly what we have here. The 13.3" retina display laptop comes with 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. It uses an Intel Core i5 1.8GHz process so you can work through all your to-dos. The battery should last you 12 hours on a single charge. Sure, you could go spend thousands on the newest model (we won’t judge; those new Macbooks are pretty sweet), or you could hop on this deal and score the same performance at a way lower price.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (Refurbished) | $230 | StackSocial

It’s received a refurbished rating of Grade A, meaning it will arrive in near-mint condition with minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case. That’s only $230 for all this. Yep, you read that right – you can score a perfectly fine Macbook for under $250 this holiday season. It’s not the newest, but that doesn’t stop this laptop from getting the job done. Whether you’re needing to write your next paper, fill out those pesky work spreadsheets, or just browse the best Black Friday deals, this computer can help. So what are you waiting for? Get your Apple MacBook Air today and save big.