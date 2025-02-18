Yes, You Can Really Get an iPad and Beats Flex Headphones for Just $175

If you’re looking to get a new tablet sometime soon, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to do so, stop looking at all the most recent releases and look to the past a bit. When it comes to iPads, not only do they hold their value, but they’re nearly just as good long after they first hit the scene. And right now, if you head to StackSocial, you can snag a fantastic deal: a refurbished 7th generation Apple iPad (in Space Gray) and a pair of Beats Flex Wireless Headphones as well as accessories, including a case, screen protector, stylus, charging block, and charging cable, all for just $175. That’s 41% off its normal price of $300, and one special deal you’ll want to grab before it’s all gone, because all the other bundles are currently sold out.

The refurbished Apple iPad is still just as competent and powerful, so it can run all the apps you want. It boasts a stunning 10.2" Retina display that brings your content to life with crisp, vibrant visuals. Powered by the A10 Fusion chip, this tablet can handle even the most demanding tasks, with 10 hours of battery life to keep you going all day long. With 32GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space for your essential apps, files, and media. Plus, the included accessories make it easy to save money on all the extras you need. Plus, the iPad comes with iOS 16, so you get access to the latest updates. Plus, the headphones are equipped with the Apple W1 chip as well so you can use them with any iOS device quickly and easily.