An 85" Samsung TV For Under $1,500? Sign Us Up

Imagine an 85-inch screen that transforms your living room into a private IMAX theater. The Samsung Neo QN85D is not just a TV; it’s a statement piece. It’s the kind of TV that makes your friends say, “Wow, you must have a lot of very important opinions about cinema.” With its Neo QLED technology, this TV doesn’t just show images; it paints them with a brush of Quantum Matrix Technology using Mini LEDs. It’s like having a light show in your living room, minus the rave music and glow sticks. Oh, and did we mention it's 53% off? That's the lowest price we've seen for this screen all year, making it cheaper than some of its smaller counterparts.

At the heart of this technological marvel is the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This isn’t just any processor; it’s the kind of processor that optimizes picture and sound quality through AI-driven enhancements. Think of it as the TV’s brain, working tirelessly to ensure that every pixel is perfect and every sound is sublime

Let’s talk sound. Imagine watching an action movie where the sound doesn’t just come from the TV but seems to follow the characters around the room. That’s the magic of Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite. It offers immersive 3D surround sound that follows on-screen action, creating a more engaging audio experience. It’s like having a tiny orchestra living inside your TV, minus the need to feed them or listen to their creative differences.

So, what are you waiting for? The Samsung Neo QN85D isn’t just a TV; it’s an experience, a lifestyle upgrade, and possibly your new best friend (depending on how much you talk to your electronics). Head to Woot! now to step into the future of home entertainment. Just remember, while this TV might be smarter than the average bear, it’s still up to you to find the remote.