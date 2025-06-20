Get Your Business Up off the Ground With GoDaddy Today

Walton Goggins starred in a commercial last year during that "Big Game," no outlet is legally allowed to call by name. The commercial was for GoDaddy, and by golly, what a terrific pairing of persona and brand. The best party of Righteous Gemstones is hearing his character Uncle Baby Billy saying the word "Daddy," over and over again. The big fault of the commercial, though, is that The White Lotus, Fallout, Invincible, Justified, and Vice Principals star only said the name "GoDaddy" twice—a complete underuse of the asset on hand.

But onto GoDaddy itself, the site originally known for buying and selling domain names has expanded so much to be your number one resource to building your business. Build your website with tools that do the hard legwork for you and get your brand out there. Hundreds of templates to start from will give your website that professional polish from the get go. And GoDaddy Airo does some cool stuff, too.

You can get started with GoDaddy Airo for as little as just $4.99 and grab your first domain for as small as $0.01. Thats just one penny for the whole first year.