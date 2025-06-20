Brooklinen’s Friends and Family Sale Takes 20% Off Sitewide and Up to 50% Off Bundles

If you’ve been waiting for a good excuse to refresh your bedding, bath setup, or lounge essentials, Brooklinen’s Friends and Family Sale is going on, and you won't want to skip out on it. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off sitewide and storewide, plus up to 50% off bundles applied at checkout with code FRIENDSANDFAM.

Brooklinen’s sale terms also note that the offer expires on March 19, so you've got plenty of time to get shopping if you start now. To help you figure out where to start, we've put together a few picks that we can't get enough of.

The Super-Plush Robe is an incredibly comfy striped robe that you can slip on after a shower or any time you want to feel luxurious. It's made from 100% Aegean Turkish Cotton and offers a tie waist, adjustable arm cuffs, and pockets to keep all your things.

Tired of drying off with scratchy old towels? Wrap yourself in these turkish cotton towels and feel the difference. Choose your favorite design and step out of the shower with these towels that offer better absorbency and quicker drying time. Then you can get back to living life, all nice and squeaky clean.

It's time for a bedding refresh. Do it up with comfort and luxury with this sheet set that has you covered every which way. These luxe sateen sheets are incredibly soft, and get softer with each wash. You get a fitted sheet, flat sheet, a duvet cover, and four pillowcases.

Buy at Brooklinen Ready to shop the sale? Don't miss out and add all your faves to the cart before March 19.