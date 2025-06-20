Let's face it. No one actually enjoys cleaning. But if you can rely on a certain set of tools to make it feel a little less like a hassle, then tidying up around your home can become less of a chore. That's why you should invest in the Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum. It's just $99, and it can make all those household cleaning chores feel super easy.

This unit is super lightweight at just 9 pounds, which makes it much easier to move from room to room, carry up stairs, and use for above-floor cleaning. That matters more than people think, especially if you vacuum often or want something you can use without turning it into a whole project.

It's also built to handle more than one type of surface. It gives you the power of corded cleaning on both carpets and hard floors, with fingertip controls that let you switch between surfaces quickly. That way you don't have to keep swapping between tools over and over.

You can get rid of dirt and debris and clear out the easy-empty dust cup fast, too. Plus, there's convenient hook storage for the handheld portion, which are the kinds of features that make regular use easier. And because it's corded, you don't have to worry about losing runtime in the middle of cleaning.

If you're ready to change the way you tackle your cleaning routine, jump on this deal while you still can at Amazon.