Exactly one year ago today, the folks behind Kinja Deals launched The Inventory, a place for us to talk about the products that we love, and to hear from all of our readers about the best stuff they’ve been buying themselves.



So before we blow out the candles, we thought we’d take a look back at the most popular posts, the most-argued Co-Ops, and the most purchased products of our first 12 months.

Our 15 Most Popular Posts

These were the most read posts on our site from the last year, excluding Kinja Deals, which would tilt the scales because <gestures vaguely towards Black Friday>.

1. Southwest’s Newest Credit Card Is Almost Definitely the One You Should Get

2. This Japanese Sunscreen Is the First Skincare Thing I’ve Ever Actually Cared About



3. The Retinol Skincare Products to Steal from Your Girlfriend

4. The Inventory’s 2018 Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide

5. The Inventory Gift Guide For Gadget Junkies

6. The Only Five Cleaning Products You Need In Life

7. Don’t Buy a Long Charging Cable For Your Couch. Buy This Instead.

8. The Five Best Cleaning Products for Dorm Rooms

9. The Best Frozen Foods To Cook In Your Air Fryer, And How To Cook Them

10. How Do I Clean My Disgusting Air Fryer?



11. Hexgears Built a Slimmer Mechanical Keyboard, and Made it Wireless Too

12. Betterment Has a Savings Plan Now, But Is It Worth It?

13. I Hate How Much I Like Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock

14. 10 Actually-Useful, Sub-$10 Amazon Items to Reach That Free Shipping Threshold

15. Instant Pot Accessories Your Friends Aren’t Tired Of Hearing You Talk About. Yet.



The Five Most Popular Co-Ops

Though we’ve been running Co-Ops for far longer than a year, these were the most popular since The Inventory launched, as judged by the number of comments on the nominations post.

1. The Best Hot Sauce

2. The Best Board Game

3. The Best Seltzer

4. The Best Chef’s Knife

5. The Best Subscription Boxes

The 20 Most Purchased Products

And finally, these are the Inventory-recommended products that our readers actually bought the most of, as judged by units sold.

1. Clipa2 Bag Hanger

2. Secret Aardvark Habanero Sauce

3. Spigen Phone Kickstand

4. Kitchen Utensil Rest

5. Biore Sarasara UV Sunscreen

6. Post-It Extreme Notes

7. Joseph Joseph Cut and Carve Cutting Board

8. HÄNS Swipe

9. Echo Wall Clock

10. Samsung 128GB MicroSD

11. Slice Box Opener

12. Stanley Stubby Ratcheting Screwdriver

13. Sabrent Tool Free Hard Drive Enclosure

14. SEGA Genesis Mini

15. Natrol Melatonin Gummies

16. KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener

17. Sparkr Mini

18. Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1

19. Gerber EAB Pocket Knife

20. Instant Pot Nonstick Inner Pot