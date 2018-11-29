Picking out big, pricey gifts is easy. Finding inexpensive, smaller stuff for stockings, office gift exchanges, and third cousins twice removed is where gift-buying season gets tricky. That’s why we compiled this list of 150 Inventory-recommended (and actually useful) stocking stuffer ideas, all for $20 or less.*

Everything you see here is either a Kinja Deals bestseller, a reader-favorite from Kinja Co-Op, something we’ve written about on The Inventory, or a product that we use and love ourselves.

*Due to daily pricing fluctuations, these might not all be under $20 at all times, but they’re all frequently available for that price, and don’t often go much higher.

Techie Gifts

1. Spigen Magnetic Phone Kickstand

2. MicroSD Cards

3. Monopod

4. Tensun World Travel Adapter

I used this on a trip to France and England this year, and love that it includes four USB ports, in addition to an outlet. - Shep

5. Monet Phone Wallets



6. Magic Mouse Grips

7. USB Heated Mouse Pad Mouse Hand Warmer

I don’t know about yours, but our office is frigid. Finally, here’s solution to cold, computer-using hands. - Chelsea

8. Anker PowerCore 5000 Battery Pack

9. Qi Charging Pads

Once you have a wirelessly charging phone, you can literally never have enough of these things.

10. Magnetic Phone Desk Mount

11. Sparkr Mini Electric Lighter 2.0 | 12. Tacklife Flexible Neck Electric Lighter

13. USB Hub

I have a keyboard, mouse and some USB Christmas trees plugged in right now. - Elizabeth.

14. PortaPow 3rd Gen Data Blocker

So Android Auto will leave you alone when you just want to charge your phone in the car. - Elizabeth

15. Smart Light Bulbs

16. Velcro Cable Ties

17. HDTV Bias Lighting

18. Anker PowerLine 3-in-1 MicroUSB/USB-C/Lightning Charging Cables

19. Phone Stand

20. Rechargeable Batteries

21. Tiny Wall Charger

22. Miniature Surge Protector

23. Magnetic Waterproof Phone Pouch

24. Bluetooth Headphone Charging Bag



25. HDTV Antenna

26. Nite Ize Original Gear Ties

27. USB Power Receptacles

28. Satechi Stick-Anywhere Magnetic Phone Mounts





29. Under-Desk Headphone Hook



Around the House

30. Magnetic Parts Tray

31. Succulent Candles | 32. Kikkerland Potted Pen Stand

I have a talent for killing any and all plants, but these plant-like knick knacks are both cute and immune to my flora-murdering ways. - Chelsea

33. Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger

I have this and use it all the time to hang my bag on shopping carts/restaurant chairs. - Elizabeth

34. Mudder Washi Masking Tape Collection

Washi tape has so many crafty, decorative uses. I love this festive, gold-patterned pack. - Chelsea

35. Luggage Scale

It’ll pay for itself if it saves your giftee from a single overweight baggage fee. - Shep

36. Signature K9 Heavy Leather Dog Leash

37. Pet Bowl Mat

38. Post-it Extreme Notes

39. Packing Cubes

40. Drill Brush

41. Luminoodle Click



42. Toilet Light

43. Under-Bed Motion Lights

44. Anker LED Flashlights

45. Delta Showerhead

46. HAMMERHEAD 4V Lithium Rechargeable Screwdriver

47. Candles

48. Copper String Lights

49. OXO Over-The-Door Folding Hook

50. Meguiar’s Ultimate Fast Finish

It does 80% of the work of waxing, without taking an entire afternoon. - Shep

51. Slice Box Cutter

52. Umbra Casa Tissue Box

53. Mkono Self Watering Globe Plant Water Bulb

54. Neat-O Chrome-Plate Steel Large Suction Cup Sponge Holder

Leaving a wet sponge in the sink or on the counter always felt wrong to me. This holder sticks right onto the side of your sink, and let’s your soaked sponge dry in peace. - Chelsea

55. Two Trees Botanicals

56. Microfiber Cleaning Mop Slippers

You may or may not be able to find me sliding around my apartment floor wearing these fashionable mops on my feet on a Saturday night. Yes, there is music playing. Yes, I promise I have a life. - Chelsea

57. TEKTON Mini 6-Inch x 1-1/2-Inch Ratchet Bar Clamp

Most people don’t need clamps very often, but everyone should have at least one in their toolbox. I’ve used this to help repair some MDF furniture that started to split after a move. -Shep

58. Sugru

59. Accutire Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

A top seller on Amazon for a reason. It does one thing, and does it perfectly.

60. TubShroom the Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher

My long hair has clogged many a drain, but I’ve said goodbye to snaking since I bought this little guy. - Chelsea

61. Label Maker

62. 3M Doorstops

63. Squatty Potty

Kitchen Gear

64. GiR Spatula

65. Knife Sharpener

66. Instant Pot Ceramic Non-Stick Interior Coated Inner Cooking Pot

67. Happy Sales Steel Kitchen Garbage Sink Strainer

No more forks in the disposal! - Elizabeth

68. HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener

69. OXO Jigger

Easy-to-read measurements inside, dishwasher safe, and the spout means you won’t spill anything when you pour. I use this any time I make cocktails - Shep

70. Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

71. Lakemint Zoodle Chef Vegetable Spiralizer

I once tried a diet that forced me to eliminate all carbs, but I missed pasta so freaking much. This spiralizer, when used on a zucchini or squash, almost made me forget about spaghetti. Almost. - Chelsea

72. Taco Holders

They hold tacos...I don’t really know what else to add. - Shep

73. Tomorrow’s Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest

The age-old problem of where to set your dirty utensils while you cook, solved. It’s even dishwasher safe - Shep

74. Herb Scissors



I use these any time I have to chop something herby. - Elizabeth

75. Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper

And this when I have to deal with onions. - Elizabeth

76. MASTER COOK Kabob Skewers

Even when you aren’t using them for kabobs, they work as marshmallow sticks when you’re making s’mores. But you should make more kabobs. - Shep

77. ingenuiTEA Bottom-Dispensing Teapot

78. Copper Reusable Straws | 79. Silicone Reusable Straws

80. SiliconeZone 2-Cup Measuring Cube, Green/White

This thing is a bunch of measuring devices in one and fits better in cabinets than round cups. - Elizabeth

81. IR Thermometer

82. Cast Iron Chainmail

83. Contigo Travel Mug

84. Amazon Truffle Spread



85. Collapsible Microwave Cover

