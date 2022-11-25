Apple MacBook Air (M1 Chip, 2020) | $800 | Amazon



The M1 chip which delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation all while using way less power is what’s used in the 2020 13" retina display MacBook Air. Our friends over at Gizmodo go as far as calling the M1 chip “extraordinary.” Beyond the chip, you’ll easily get up to 18 hours of battery life and it’s got 8GB of RAM with a 256 SSD. If you’re already an Apple user, the compatibility between all your devices is a major upside to going Mac for your laptop. You can use your iPad as a second monitor to extend your workspace or even answer texts and phone calls right from the Macbook. Right now, it’s down to just $800 in all three color options for Black Friday.

