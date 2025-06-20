This ride-on electric scooter is the perfect way to get around town. It's got a powerful 500W motor which can let you achieve a top speed of 18.6 mph. On a single charge, it can reach a maximum range of up to 20 miles in one go. The seat is adjustable, suiting any rider between 5'1" and 6'1". It's got sturdy 12" tires that are shock-absorbing, so you can experience a smooth ride across the pavement of the road. The construction of the scooter is strong, made with a durable metal body that can support a maximum weight of 265 lbs. The handlebar folds up, so it's easy to store or for you to hop onto public transit with it.