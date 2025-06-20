This Electric Scooter for 45% off Has a Basket So Your Pet Can Ride Along With You
Ride along with your pup as you cruise throughout town on this Gyroor C1S electric scooter, discounted by $320.
This ride-on electric scooter is the perfect way to get around town. It's got a powerful 500W motor which can let you achieve a top speed of 18.6 mph. On a single charge, it can reach a maximum range of up to 20 miles in one go. The seat is adjustable, suiting any rider between 5'1" and 6'1". It's got sturdy 12" tires that are shock-absorbing, so you can experience a smooth ride across the pavement of the road. The construction of the scooter is strong, made with a durable metal body that can support a maximum weight of 265 lbs. The handlebar folds up, so it's easy to store or for you to hop onto public transit with it.
All of that sounds great. Reliable features you'd expect on an e-bike. However, the reach standout feature here is the storage. The wide 9,5" basket along the middle can carry a ton of stuff while you ride. Heck, you can even sit your pooch in there. Ride along with your dog with the wind blowing through both of your hair.
Right now, the Gyroor C1S electric scooter with its removable front and back baskets is heavily discounted over at StackSocial. Normally, you'd find this priced at $700. Though for a limited time, it's down to $380. That's a savings of $320.