Logo
Accessories

Apple AirTags Make Losing Your Belongings Much Less Stressful and Right Now They're Discounted 34%

These coin-sized trackers seamlessly integrate with Find My, helping you locate everyday items—and even lost luggage—in seconds.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Apple’s Find My app has become one of the most dependable tools for keeping track of everyday tech—and sometimes saving it from being lost forever. Whether it’s a phone left behind at a restaurant, a laptop forgotten at a café, or even a smartwatch that took an unfortunate detour into a river, Find My has proven its value time and again. While it can’t always recover a device, it can at least tell you exactly where it ended up.

Suggested Reading

Give Your Living Room a Movie Theater Upgrade with 34% Off a Samsung Soundbar
Save Big on Some of Dyson's Most Popular Products with These Can't-Miss Deals
Best Deals of the Day: Samsung, Soundcore, Macy's, Humble Bundle, Dagne Dover, & More

What many people don’t realize is that Find My isn’t limited to Apple hardware. With AirTags, you can track just about anything you own. These small, coin-sized trackers attach easily to items like keys, wallets, backpacks, or even gaming devices such as a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. They’re especially useful for travelers—dropping one into checked luggage can take the panic out of delayed or misplaced bags.

Related Content

Lock In Without Tuning Out With the Sony LinkBud Clip Earbuds
Give Your Living Room a Movie Theater Upgrade with 34% Off a Samsung Soundbar

Apple AirTag (4-Pack) | 34% off | Amazon

Right now, AirTags are also more affordable than usual. A four-pack that typically sells for $99 is currently discounted to $65, a 34% price cut that brings the cost down to roughly $16 per tag. For anyone who’s prone to misplacing important items, that’s a compelling deal.

Setup couldn’t be simpler. Just tap an AirTag against your iPhone or iPad, and it pairs instantly. Once added to the Find My app, you can name each tag based on what it’s attached to, making everything easy to identify at a glance. If something goes missing nearby, you can even trigger the AirTag’s built-in speaker to play a sound, helping you locate lost items quickly and with minimal frustration.

See at Amazon


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!