Apple’s Find My app has become one of the most dependable tools for keeping track of everyday tech—and sometimes saving it from being lost forever. Whether it’s a phone left behind at a restaurant, a laptop forgotten at a café, or even a smartwatch that took an unfortunate detour into a river, Find My has proven its value time and again. While it can’t always recover a device, it can at least tell you exactly where it ended up.

What many people don’t realize is that Find My isn’t limited to Apple hardware. With AirTags, you can track just about anything you own. These small, coin-sized trackers attach easily to items like keys, wallets, backpacks, or even gaming devices such as a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. They’re especially useful for travelers—dropping one into checked luggage can take the panic out of delayed or misplaced bags.

Right now, AirTags are also more affordable than usual. A four-pack that typically sells for $99 is currently discounted to $65, a 34% price cut that brings the cost down to roughly $16 per tag. For anyone who’s prone to misplacing important items, that’s a compelling deal.

Setup couldn’t be simpler. Just tap an AirTag against your iPhone or iPad, and it pairs instantly. Once added to the Find My app, you can name each tag based on what it’s attached to, making everything easy to identify at a glance. If something goes missing nearby, you can even trigger the AirTag’s built-in speaker to play a sound, helping you locate lost items quickly and with minimal frustration.