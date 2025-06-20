When it comes to gaming monitors, there aren't any quite like this one. Samsung has an absolute behemoth of a wide monitor. Wide is an understatement. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is 49 inches across. That's insane. If you take this monitor to Six Flags and stoof it up on its side, it'd be able to ride Nitro.

If the massive 49 inches is somehow not enough for you, good news. Samsung is giving away a free Essential Monitor S3 with the purchase of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. Plus, it's heavily discounted. Normally sold for $2,040, it's now down to just $1,200 for a limited time.

Size isn't the only thing the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 has going for it. It uses an impressive OLED panel capable of super rich blacks and vibrant colors. It's got a crazy high refresh rate of 240Hz and near instantaneous input timing of 0.03ms for ultra-smooth gameplay in even the most high-action shooters. The monitor is also curved so as to give you a more immersive experience when gaming.