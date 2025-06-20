Logo
The North Face Kicks Off the Long Weekend With Up To 50% Off

Stay warm this winter with durable and stylish apparel from the fine folks at The North Face, thanks to this long weekend sale.

ByJoe Tilleli
It's cold out there. Put a jacket on. A real, nice jacket. The North Face is running an end-of-season sale right now with savings going as high as 50% off. Puffer jackets, hooded fleeces, vests—you name it.

Long Weekend Sale | Up to 50% off | The North Face

Men's Sale | The North Face

Women's Sale | The North Face

A cold wind can chill you right down to your core. The men's frost fall hooded jacket is equipped to handle the cold, blocking wind from penetrating the garment. It's durable, water-repellent, and all while remaining stylish. It's equally great for a commute to work on a cold Winter day as it is for an overnight camping trip out in the cold wilderness. It's down form $250 to as low as $125.

Got kids in the family? They gotta stay warm too. These kids' cabin fleece hoodies come in a few, slick and natural color tones like a tawny quartz with white dune trim or bark mist with a mushroom grey trim. Really, these are just brown and green—but a real, nice brown and green. It's made with a super-soft, heavyweight, high-pile fleece, which is perfect for keeping warm and cozy on cool city nights or around the campfire. Instead of $90, it's now just $43.

Shop The North Face


