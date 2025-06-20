We Found Arc'Teryx, Patagonia, and More For Up To 50% Off at REI

Winter may be sticking around for a few more weeks, but we know you're already planning your spring adventures. We also know that you'll probably need to upgrade some of your gear before heading out, and we have just the deal for you. Right now, REI is slashing up to 50% off clearance, meaning you can grab premium goods at not-so-premium prices – we're talking Arc'teryx, North Face, HOKA, and so much more.

Need some new camping gear? Now's the time to shop REI to bring home some of these deals at massively discounted prices.

Whether you're looking for an insulated Obermeyer jacket or colorful HOKA sneakers, there's something for everyone to shop during this REI sale. Score some great cold-weather finds or prepare for the oncoming warm spring front that's moving through some areas as we speak.

The deal is on products for both men and women, and range from sneaker to coats, jackets to tank tops, and everything in between. Treat yourself to some new Vuori sweats, a Patagonia jacket, a pair of cheeky Chaco sandals, and save big on REI-branded items as well.

All you have to do is shop the sale page and add what you're interested in to your cart. The discount will automatically added at checkout. But act fast, because this deal won't stick around for long, and neither will the cold weather. But this way, you'll be ready for next year at this rate.