Ten Great Black Friday Deals for the Globetrotter In Your Life

A holiday gift that is always deeply appreciated is one you can take on the road, or in the air, or anywhere in between. Travel gear ranges from the deeply practical to the truly bonkers, but it's all exceptionally useful for making your trip experience smooth and enjoyable.

We've scoured the web, hunting high and low for great Black Friday travel deals that will make the globetrotter in your life very happy, or (let's face it) will make you very happy if you're taking a break from gift-buying to do a little retail therapy for yourself. Either way, these are 10 of the best Black Friday travel deals:

Macaron Cute Power Bank / Hand Warmer | $65 | Multitasky There's no law against portable chargers being, well, cute. This macaron-shaped travel accessory from Multitasky is a 10,000mAh charger for your smartphone or other portable electronic device, and it's a hand warmer, and it has a built-in mirror so it also acts like a compact. It's available in three colors — blush pink, mint green, and beige.

Macron Cute Power Bank at Multitasky Etekcity Luggage Scale | $12 | Amazon Airlines are not at all shy about dinging you with hefty fee for an overweight bag, and nothing gets a trip off to a worse start than discovering this fact at curbside check-in. This handy luggage scale from Etekcity is an easy precaution — just attach it to your luggage handle and use the handle-shaped digital scale to lift. It has a capacity of up to 110 pounds. Smart tip — once you've weighed your bags, bring the Etekcity scale with you on the trip in case your souvenirs push you back over the airline's limit.

Etekcity Luggage Scale at Amazon MyFly Personalized Carry-On Luggage | $245 | Amazon Of all the ways to avoid being one of 200 black suitcases on the airport conveyer belt, this has to be the best one of all. Upload your photo or logo or design to the Amazon page, choose a color and font (text is optional), and you are guaranteed to have a one-of-a-kind piece of luggage that will never fail to stand out among the generic-looking bags. If you're especially brave, uploading a (slightly) embarrassing photo of a friend or a loved one gives the MyFly Personalized Carry-On Luggage outstanding practical joke potential.

MyFly Personalized Carry-On Luggage at Amazon 1Mii Bluetooth 5.3 Transmitter/Receiver | $20 | Amazon "Would you like earphones?" Yes, the same hardwired ones with the fat buds that sound lousy and don't want to stay in your ears. Here's how you say "No, thank you," and enjoy the in-flight entertainment with your own wireless earbuds or headphones — plug the 1Mii Bluetooth 5.3 Transmitter/Receiver into the headphone jack of the seatback monitor, pair it to your own device, and sit back and enjoy the movie. It also has a wide range of compatibility, including the treadmill at the gym and non-Bluetooth TVs.

1Mii Bluetooth 5.3 Transmitter/Receiver at Amazon Luka 15-Inch Laptop Backpack (Copper) | $110 | Calpak Calpak must realize that the copper-colored version of Luka's 15-inch laptop backpack is the best-looking of all the 19 colors it's available in, because they've given it a healthy 50% Black Friday markdown. This stunner is designed for a 15-inch laptop, with an inner sleeve to protect your computer from jolts and scratches. Numerous other interior and exterior pockets make the Luka laptop backpack a great carry-on or weekender.

Luka 15-Inch Laptop Backpack (Copper) at Calpak TheraGun Mini (3rd Gen) | $168 | Amazon Let's face it — travel can be painful. Spend a few hours in a coach seat, or behind the wheel of a car, and you're going to be feeling it later. Also painful — "walkable" cities where you can rack up far more miles sightseeing than you expected. Any traveler will gladly make room in their luggage for a high-quality massage gun like the TheraGun Mini to reduce muscle pain, and the Black Friday savings of $50 off regular retail reduces the wallet pain nicely.

TheraGun Mini (3rd Gen) at AmazonTheraGun Mini (3rd Gen) at Therabody Cafflano Klassic All-in-1 Coffee Maker | $60 | Walmart Even travelers used to making creature-comfort sacrifices during their adventures will draw the line at terrible coffee, and the choices are often narrowed down to very expensive huge-chain coffee or really bad local stuff. The Cafflano Klassic on sale at Walmart is your traveling barista — it's a manual burr grinder, drip kettle, stainless filter dripper, server, and insulated tumbler in one. Bring a stash of beans, locate a hot water source, and you're in business with up to 450ml of your own cuppa Joe wherever you go.

Cafflano Klassic All-in-1 Coffee Maker at Walmart Calpak Tech Organizer (Polka Dot) | $31 | Calpak So many wires, so many knots, so little patience when you're boarding your flight and want to get your laptop, earbuds, smartphone, and other tech set up. That's what you get when you grab a fistful of cords and shove them into a backpack, but the Calpak Tech Organizer has neatly separated holders and pockets for all of your portable accessories, including a mesh pocket for immediate visibility. There's padding to keep your tech stuff protected, and it fits easily into a backpack or other carry-on.

Calpak Tech Organizer (Polka Dot) at Calpak Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder | $10 | Amazon The seatback entertainment screen is not the end-all be-all of boredom busting. Streaming content on your smartphone gives you complete control over your entertainment, and instead of holding the smartphone the entire time or trying to balance it on the seat tray, head to Amazon and grab this Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder by Perilogics for just $10. The "universal" part of the name covers Samsung Galaxy, Motorola Moto, Google Pixel, Apple iPhones, and more, thanks to the adjustable clamp.

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder at Amazon Snap Bag Tag | $20 | Visitag It's entirely understandable if the prospect of your luggage sporting a giant picture of your face leaves you cold (see the MyFly Personalized Luggage, above), so there are other great personalization options that pop on the luggage carousel. The Snap Bag Tags work like any other luggage tag, except they're made from heavy-duty polypropylene webbing that has 1200 pounds of tear resistance, and they can be personalized with an embroidered name or message on both sides. The snap also means it can be easily moved from one bag to another.

Snap Bag Tag at Visitag AirFly Pro 2 | $42 | Amazon We've all been there - wanting to use the little airplane screens to pass the time, but not having the right wired headphones. Lucky for you, the AirFly Pro 2 bluetooth adapter lets you connect your own buds or headphones with the click of a button. Whether you're traveling by plane, train, or automobile, this handy adapter makes it easy as pie to listen to your own tunes or movies on the go.