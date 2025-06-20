Macy’s Launches Its Labor Day Sale With Up to 60% Off Ahead of the Holiday Macy’s is jumping the gun on Labor Day and cutting prices a full week ahead of the holiday rush. From August 27 through September 1, the retailer’s site is rolling out a mix of early-access deals that touch every department. Think fall jackets, back-to-school denim, small kitchen upgrades, and bedding bundles that finally let you swap those summer sheets for something cozier.

See at Macy's Samsung's Labor Day Sale Slashes Prices by Up to 50 Percent on TVs, Wearables, and Washing Machines Samsung’s rolling out a late-summer sale that touches just about every corner of its catalog, and the discounts are big enough to make even half-hearted upgraders pay attention. With Samsung's Labor Day Sale through September 1, you’ll find price drops of up to 50% everything from the 75-inch QLED that turns movie night into a theater experience to the Odyssey G8 monitor built for marathon gaming and even the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo that does the thinking (and the drying) for you. Even the brand-new Galaxy Watch Classic gets a healthy markdown.

See at Samsung GlassesUSA’s Labor Day Sale Takes Up to 40% Off Frames, Contacts, and Designer Favorites Labor Day sales tend to focus on mattresses and appliances, but GlassesUSA is using the holiday stretch to slash prices on eyewear instead. So if you're looking for some slick new eyewear, this is your chance to score some on the cheap. Now through September 3, you can get discounts that cover everything from classic Ray-Ban frames to your favorite contacts.

See at Walmart Take 40% Off Your Urban Outfitters Haul — Yes, Even Home Goods If you're in the mood to refresh your wardrobe or give your space a serious style upgrade, now’s the time to hit checkout. Urban Outfitters is offering a rare 40% off your entire haul — no minimums, no weird exclusions, and yes, this includes home decor, apartment essentials, and cozy staples for fall. Whether you’ve been eyeing a statement mirror, a plush duvet set, or a trendy new lamp, this is your chance to save big across the board.

See at Live It Up! Gree Score up to 50% Off Columbia's Outdoor Gear With This Huge Labor Day Sale The weather is finally about to cool down, and if you love to spend time in the great outdoors, this sale is for you. Columbia has long been synonymous with high-performing outdoor gear and great-looking apparel and accessories, and they’re running a huge exclusive sale as we speak to gear up for the new season. That’s right, you can score some sweet deals on almost everything, without the stress of crowds or sold out items. Get up to 50% off on clothes, shoes, camping gear and more, no promo code needed. Plus, you can snag an extra 15% off your first order when you sign up to be a member (which is 100% free!).

See at Columbia Stock Up On The Comfiest Shoes With Up To 50% Off Crocs — Starting at Just $15 When you think of summer, holiday deals don’t typically come to mind, do they? Lucky for you, it’s time for a sale where you can buy more and save more on many of your favorite styles of shoes, sandals, slides, and more. Crocs is offering their best selling clogs, platforms, Jibbitz and more for up to 50% off throughout the long weekend. That brings prices down to as low as $15, so there's really no excuse to not stock up. There are over 150 styles on sale right now, and and endless number of Jibbitz to truly customize your clogs.

See at Crocs Rugs are Expensive — Score One for 20% Off at Ruggable's Labor Day Sale If your home could use a refresh, this is your sign to finally upgrade your floors. Ruggable just updated it's sale section, and everything is 20% off all week when you use code REST at checkout. From washable area rugs to hallway runners and outdoor mats, now’s the moment to grab that piece you’ve had in your cart, or revamp a whole room.

See at Ruggable Travel the World Practically and With Style Thanks to 60% Off at Topo Designs Traveling can be an exciting endeavor, but at the same time, a stressful experience. I know when I'm traveling, whether it's for work or for vacation, the packing part is what gets to me—worrying about fitting everything I need. Losing track of where I stuffed something I need in the moment, like a phone charger or lip balm—you get the idea. Though a lot of this stress can be mitigated with the proper suitcases and bags. Topo Designs has a wide selection of travel kits built for taking you around the globe, and they're all on sale right now for Labor Day. You can save up to 60% on select travel kits, clothes, hats, accessories and more for a limited time.

See at The Home Calpak's Labor Day Deals Are Here — Take Up to 50% Off Travel Must-Haves If a fall getaway is on your calendar—or you’re just looking to finally retire that beat-up suitcase—Calpak’s Labor Day sale section is your perfect excuse to upgrade your travel gear. For a limited time, the beloved travel brand is offering up to 50% off a wide selection of luggage, bags, and accessories that balance style, durability, and function.

See at Calpak Catch Some Sweet ZZZs this Labor Day with Up To 35% Off a Casper Mattress If you’re hunting the market for a superior-quality mattress that guarantees a refreshing night’s sleep, look no further. The Casper mattresses, bedding, and pillows represent the paragon of comfort and support. Lucky for you, there's a sweet 30% off deal running for Labor Day. That means you can score top of the line mattresses for as low as $600, bundles for under $200, and even night lights for 10% off.

See at Casper Say Goodbye to Sleepless Nights This Labor Day With 50% Off a New Nectar Mattress Looking to upgrade your sleep setup without breaking the bank? The Nectar Labor Day Sale is here, with some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on their popular memory foam mattresses and sleep bundles. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in better sleep, these prices make it a particularly compelling moment to take the plunge.