Traveling can be an exciting endeavor, but at the same time, a stressful experience. I know when I'm traveling, whether it's for work or for vacation, the packing part is what gets to me—worrying about fitting everything I need. Losing track of where I stuffed something I need in the moment, like a phone charger or lip balm—you get the idea. Though a lot of this stress can be mitigated with the proper suitcases and bags. Topo Designs has a wide selection of travel kits built for taking you around the globe, and they're all on sale right now. You can save over $100 on select travel kits for a limited time.

Topo Designs engineers its bags with the outdoors in mind. Not only with these travel kits take you through an airport, but they can support you hiking up a mountain and camping through a long weekend in the wilderness.

The bags come in an array of gorgeous earthy tones with colors inspired by nature and have tons of dedicated storage for your various belongings. When picking up travel bag bundles, you can even individually select the colors and styles of each bag in the kit separately. So you choose your favorite of each instead of being stuck with whatever. You'll also be granted free shipping if you spend over $100.