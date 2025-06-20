Labor Day sales tend to focus on mattresses and appliances, but GlassesUSA is using the holiday stretch to slash prices on eyewear instead. So if you're looking for some slick new eyewear, this is your chance to score some on the cheap. Now through September 3, you can get discounts that cover everything from classic Ray-Ban frames to your favorite contacts.

If you want a fresh pair of eyeglasses from legacy brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, or Costa Del Mar, enter LABOR30 at checkout and you’ll drop 30 percent off premium frames. Prefer sunglasses? Swap in SUN20 between August 30 and September 3 to shave 20 percent off the same big names in sunglasses.

Not sure what you want or need? Use LABOR40, a code that takes 40 percent off almost everything else on the site and still includes basic prescription lenses at no extra charge. That means house brands, mid-tier designers, and plenty of understated acetate options land well under typical brick-and-mortar pricing.

Contacts get their own moment too. Use CONTACTSNEW30 and you’ll see 30 percent disappear from boxes of Dailies, Acuvue, Air Optix, and other top sellers, then have the order shipped right to you for free.

Make sure you nab what you're looking for before these coupon codes are no more and celebrate Labor Day with some shades, glasses, or contacts!