It's the Big One for DIYers: Home Depot's Labor Day Sale Is Here
Save up to 50% on the tools you need for your projects, plus appliances, outdoor supplies, and much more.
Home Depot's Labor Day Sale has incredible deals of up to 50% off tools, appliances, outdoor supplies, and more.
DIYers, master crafters and builders, and the marginally handy can all agree on one thing: Home Depot's Labor Day Sale is the shopping event of the summer. It's back, and it's glorious, with up to 50% off tools, appliances, outdoor goods, and much more. The Labor Day Sale runs through Sept. 3, so you have time to walk through your home, yard, and garage to make your list of upgrades, needs, and things that are just cool and you really want one while it's on sale.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
If you're hitting the power tools aisle first, you'll find amazing markdowns on the best cordless tools and bundles from Milwaukee, Ryobi, Dewalt, and other leading brands. The appliance section has incredible deals that go into the thousands of dollars on refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and more from GE, LG, Frigidaire, Roborock, and more. And Home Depot's Outdoor Oasis is a must-stop for getting your deck, patio, and lawn ready for the beautiful fall days and nights to come. It's all on sale right now at Home Depot, where the Labor Day Sale runs through Sept. 3.