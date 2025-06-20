As the holidays kick into high gear, Target’s seasonal gift guides make it easier than ever to find budget-friendly presents for friends, family, and co-workers. Find the perfect gift across all prices, ranging from gaming consoles to jewelry to kitchen appliances and more.

Target has hand-selected what it has deemed the top 100 gifts for the 2025 holiday season. Within this master list, you can find standout stuff like the new Nintendo Switch 2. This hybrid handheld and home gaming console is Nintendo's follow-up to the mega-popular Nintendo Switch. Except now, we have a larger 7.9-inch display, support for 4K, HDR, and up to 120 fps. Play exclusive titles like Mario Kart World or the newly released Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Other highlights include the top-selling Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker and the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones.

If you're looking for something a little kinder to your wallet, Target also compiled its list of top gifts for under $25. These selections make for great stocking stuffers or Secret Santa gifts. Comfy slippers, advant calendars. holiday mugs, and more.