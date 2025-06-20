Logo
Catch Some Sweet ZZZs this Labor Day with Up To 35% Off a Casper Mattress

From ultra comfy mattresses to night lights, Casper has everything you need to upgrade you sleep this Labor Day.

ByThe Inventory Bot
If you’re hunting the market for a superior-quality mattress that guarantees a refreshing night’s sleep, look no further. The Casper mattresses, bedding, and pillows represent the paragon of comfort and support. Lucky for you, there's a sweet 30% off deal running for Labor Day. That means you can score top of the line mattresses for as low as $600, bundles for under $200, and even night lights for 10% off.

Labor Day Sale Up to 30% Off + 35% Off Bundles | Casper 

There are so many great sales this time around, all made with Casper's top of the line materials. The Casper Sleep Original Foam features multiple layers of foam for dynamic support and superior comfort. The top layer, constructed with AirScape™ cooling technology, promotes airflow keeping you cool through the night. The beds beneath feature Zoned Support™ that caters to the body’s different needs, firm at the hips and softer at the shoulders. This combination encourages healthy spine alignment, reducing the discomfort that can result from inadequate support.

There are deals galore at Casper this Labor Day, so grab a new mattress, and stock up on bedding while it's at one of its lowest prices.

