Suffice to say, there’s a lot to sift through at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, happening now. But don’t stress; we’ve pulled out just a few of our favorite pieces for you to peruse as you look to update your wardrobe for fall.



For Men

This shirt jacket reminds us of one of our favorite military field jackets, but a bit lighter—so you don’t even have to wait until fall to wear it.

No fuss and the perfect shade of olive green. With sleek slat pockets that lay a little more flat than the double flap pockets on most styles, this jacket is ideal if you’re looking to layer it under a bigger coat this winter.

These books are a classed-up version of some of your favorite non-hiking hiking boots.

The leather upper is waterproof, which means these are a great option if you live somewhere with actually terrible winter weather, but still want to look great while you’re puddle-jumping and slush-dodging.

These Zella joggers would make the perfect Fourth Pants.

The Fourth Pant is comfortable and casual, but not sloppy. You could wear yours to your workout or while traveling, or out running errands, but (probably) not to the office. They aren’t your three essentials—jeans, chinos or dress pants—they’re your Fourth Pant.

Time to get yourself a wool topcoat for fall. You’ll wear this classic Cole Haan one for seasons to come.



A topcoat in a neutral color—think grey, navy, camel or black—can really do it all, which means investing in one will set you up for work days, nights out, and hangover brunches all at once.

Stock up on quality staples like this henley tee from this mega sale.

A slight step up from your standard pocket tee, pack a short-sleeve henley to wear with those drawstring pants, dark jeans, and even to (slightly) dress up the performance shorts.

Another vital wardrobe staple? Dark wash jeans.

While I love a man who’s not afraid to wear white denim in the summer, a pair of “can’t afford to make a mess” jeans is not the way to go on a weekend trip. Instead, stick to dark, slim-fit jeans that won’t show the Miller High Life you spilled on them at last night’s campfire.

These brown slip-ons will serve you well throughout the fall, plus they’re an easy way to make any outfit feel a bit fancier.

This pair of leather slip-on driving shoes looks kind of ‘80s in the best possible way. Like what Chief Hopper would wear to a cocktail party at the Princess Bride mayor’s house (anyone else finally finish binging Stranger Things this week? Just me?). Add them to a white jeans and a light-colored knit polo ensemble for a look that says, “I’ll deal with that demagorgon as soon as I finish this bottle of chianti.”

If you don’t have a grey sweatshirt yet, 1) why not? 2) get this cool one now while it’s on sale.

At first brush, a grey crewneck sweatshirt fits in that “always a classic” bucket, but in the past few years, the style basic has also become...really fucking cool? Every designer’s got their own spin on this wardrobe workhorse, while celebs wear them everywhere from the airport to magazine covers looking like a million bucks.

You won’t have to wait until fall to wear this floral shirt from Bonobos; it’s a necessity for summer.

Over at #SGHQ we have an old saying that goes, “What do you mean you don’t own a Riviera shirt?!” It’s uttered in disbelief anytime we encounter a guy who does not yet own Bonobos’ soon-to-be-iconic short-sleeve button-up shirt. This season it comes in—wait for it—47 colors and prints.

This Barbour jacket isn’t waxed canvas like the one our own Style Girlfriend, Megan Collins, fell in love with. But the olive color is ideal for fall, and it’s quilted to keep you warm on chilly days and nights.



Maybe it’s because Vampire Weekend finally has a new album coming out in May. Maybe it’s because the smell of waxed canvas reminds every woman of her father. But listen, I am all about a Barbour jacket right now. Throw one on over your new lavender duds this season, queue up “Harmony Hall,” and lean into the preppy vibes.

Snag a travel-size version of one of our favorite musk scents and try something new with this Le Labo travel set.

The folks over at Le Labo describe this scent as a “dirty potion,” and honestly, now we can’t stop thinking of it that way. The fresh-smelling blend, that Nordstrom reviewers swan over as being subtle, unisex and “your-skin-but-better,” includes jasmine, moss and ambrette seed absolute (a musky, woodsy element).

For Women

Nothing says fall like red buffalo check. Pick up this coat from Pendleton for a bold outerwear piece you can wear all season long.



This smaller version of Madewell’s classic leather tote features a sleek suede panel for a pop of texture. Wear this tote as a crossbody or shoulder bag; the olive color is perfect for fall, and it’s just big enough to carry your stuff without weighing you down.



This rust-colored suede sneaker is sporty enough to keep you feeling dressed down, but interesting enough to pull together any fall ensemble. Plus, can’t go wrong with Vans!



Polka dots are classic, but on this smoky spruce-colored dress, they look anything but traditional.

Just because the weather will start to cool down, doesn’t mean you need to toss out all your tanks. Pair this peplum top with a light sweater to dress it down for a day at work, or a leather jacket to ramp it up for an evening out.



Everyone should have a nice-smelling candle, or three, to add some atmosphere to their home. This Nest trio is elegant and only $30.



This MAC palette is exclusive to Nordstrom, and comes with pretty much everything you need to put on a face. Choose from neutral eyeshadows, highlighters, and blushes in either warm or cool tones, all wrapped up in a textured rose gold package.





