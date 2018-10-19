Graphic: Shep McAllister

Style Girlfriend Style Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives.

This guide will make a lot of you very happy. Most specifically, those of you (cough cough) who, when we wrote this one about jean jackets, complained, “But I can’t wear it with jeans!” (Honk honk, bozos, we’re not going to say it again—you can!) Today we’re here to talk about military jackets—specifically the field jacket. We stan hard for this rugged, utilitarian outerwear because… Drum roll please… You can wear it with literally every single thing in your closet.

Elements of military uniforms have been a part of the fashion zeitgeist for decades. Coco Chanel introduced us to the iconic Breton stripe top in 1917, lifted right off the backs of the French Navy, and British skinheads popularized European Air Force bomber jackets in the 1960s—neither of which have ever been “out.” So, when we see something like the field jacket rise to the top of our must-have list again, it doesn’t really feel like a “trend.”

Advertisement

This classic outerwear piece is so easy to wear, we hesitate to even offer suggestions. With a button down and jeans? Of course. With a sweater and chinos? Absolutely. Under a winter coat? Mmhmm. There, see? We did it anyway. You’re welcome.

If you need another nudge towards “add to cart,” consider how affordable the field jacket is. We’ve curated a nice little variety for you, from authentic military suppliers to Old Navy, and every single one rings in well under $200. You’re welcome again, by the way.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Back in the 1960s, Alpha Industries manufactured outerwear for the Department of Defense. Today, they make ‘em for the rest of us, and we get the reap the benefits of that heritage. We like this lightweight camo field jacket because it’s authentic af, yes, and it’s got the crucial drawstring at the waist so you can adjust the fit.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Will all the men who appreciate a pop of color in their wardrobes please stand up? This rich burgundy field jacket (also available in other colors) was the inspiration behind this whole article—that’s how obsessed we are with it. Wear it with dark denim for a more low key lewk, or with khaki chinos to really take your fall ‘fit game to the next level.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Easy, breezy, beautiful… Field jacket? Yes, that’s how we’d describe this one from 1901, one of Nordstrom’s in-house men’s brands. No fuss and the perfect shade of olive green. With sleek slat pockets that lay a little more flat than the double flap pockets on most styles, this jacket is ideal if you’re looking to layer it under a bigger coat this winter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This coat from Goodfellow & Co (a new-ish in-house brand at Target) is our pick for the perfect 9-to-5 military coat. The charcoal color will look professional and cool with your dressier work uniform, plus the wool blend means it’s warm enough to wear into the winter. And did we mention it’s reversible?!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If Goose and Maverick ever went somewhere colder than San Diego, I like to think they might have worn one of these classic jackets. (Yes I know they were in the Navy and this is clearly Army, but just go with it.) We love the navy (colored) version, but just FYI, this authentic Brandit jacket comes in four colors, three different types of camo and eight sizes (all the way up to 5XL)!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It feels like we always say this, but don’t sleep on Old Navy. Their field jacket stands out because it’s 98% cotton and, get this, 2% spandex. That means you’re getting that same comfortable stretch you get in your favorite pair of jeans. It comes in both olive and khaki and keep an eye out because Old Navy goods are almost always on sale, so you can probably get a sweet deal.

