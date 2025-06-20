It's not healthy to stay seated all throughout your workday. You should be getting up to walk around every once in a while. Well, you can do just that while still being productive with a walking pad. This under-desk treadmill will let you get some walking done while at your computer.

The UREVO CyberPad walking pad is currently on sale for 14% off. It's usually priced at $500, so the discount brings it down by $70. That means the price you pay is only $430 over at StackSocial.

Designed to simulate outdoor running, its eight-point shock absorption is intended to reduce knee stress for safe, joint-friendly running and walking. It's constructed with a durable alloy structure that has been tested to withstand 150,000 high-speed impacts.

Control the system with the LED smart display, which provides real-time exercise data you can monitor during your workout at any time. It even has RGB lighting effects, which can be customized with three different ambient modes. It'll fit right in with any elite PC gaming rig.