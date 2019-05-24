Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fashion is fleeting, and by that I mean exhausting. Which is why it’s often easier to reach for clothes that are easy to wear season after season, knowing they’ll outlive whatever the trend du jour may be. At first brush, a grey crewneck sweatshirt fits in that “always a classic” bucket, but in the past few years, the style basic has also become...really fucking cool? Every designer’s got their own spin on this wardrobe workhorse, while celebs wear them everywhere from the airport to magazine covers looking like a million bucks.



Bottom line? A well-fitting grey crewneck sweatshirt is a timeless staple that’s capable of blending into your personal style with ease, so it’s high time you scooped one up to wear with everything you own.



Because of its current BMOC status, you can find grey sweatshirts everywhere from the runway to big box stores. Team SG did the hard work for you, selecting only the cream of the heather grey crop.

Shouts to Uniqlo for always managing to create clothing that’s both trendy and crazy-affordable. This long-sleeve sweatshirt is a simple, no-frills style to get your feet wet with incorporating crewnecks into rotation. Experiment to see what you like, but pairing it with bold colors (think a bright-colored oxford cloth button down), patterns (a nice spring-y plaid, perhaps?!), or with a chore jacket and jeans.



Snyder’s collaboration with Champion has not only helped revitalise the heritage sportswear brand, the line has also (arguably) become Snyder’s signature offering thanks to its ‘everyguy’ styling and affordable price point.



The New York designer dug deep into Champion’s archives to update this classic staple with a modern fit and perfect little details (the pocket, the Champion logo, and collar V-stitching..oh my!) elevate it way beyond a workout layer.

And thanks to a cotton and poly blend, this sweatshirt won’t lose its shape, but will stay stupidly comfortable. Grab one and I promise it’ll be one of the most worn pieces in your wardrobe, looking just as great dressed up over an oxford shirt and tie as it does dressed down with a pair of light wash jeans and white t-shirt.

Think of a short-sleeve sweatshirt as a plug-in for your wardrobe, an add-on tool you can use to get more out of what you already own. This style is surprisingly well-suited to wear on a breezy beach with swim trunks, or as insulation under a light coat during spring and fall.



Interestingly, this Banana Republic piece was originally made for customers in Japan, and was then brought stateside to help you channel your inner Axel Foley.

If you’ve ever been so comfortable in your bed that you wish you could just wear it out into the world, this Acne Studios crewneck is for you. The cotton-jersey fabric is often used for bedsheets and is some of the richest, softest cotton around.



Acne is known for its minimalist design, which means that a lot of the detailing seen in the other sweatshirts isn’t present here. The trade-off is a slick, clean looking piece that will lend itself to being worn in more formal situations (as in, feel free to layer it under a suit like you would a sweater if you’re headed to a special event or a super nice restaurant). You could even bring it back to its humble athleisure origins with a pair of track pants, just nothing too sloppy or baggy, please.

John Elliott’s sweatshirts and sweatpants are what landed the Los Angeles-based designer on the map (before working with LeBron James and having his side zippers knocked off by fast fashion stores), so he knows a thing or two about constructing a good crewneck.



The raglan sleeves on this style means that the material goes from the neck into the sleeves—instead of having seams where your shoulder stops. Geeky fashion detail aside, just know this particular way of constructing a sweatshirt will make your arms look like you’ve been hitting the gym as hard as Michael B. Jordan. And who doesn’t want that?!