Here’s What We Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023 So Far — and the Deals You Can Shop Today

Amazon’s Prime Day has become the second-biggest sales event of the year, trailing only behind Black Friday in terms of size, and the deals are often just as good . Here at The Inventory w e’re already gearing up for Prime Day 2023, and we’ll update here about all of the best and hottest deals as they drop .

Before then, we’ll be covering the Memorial Day blowouts (May 27-29), and as always we have the Best Deals of the Day and Today’s Best Amazon Deals so you never miss out on a hot sale.

But we’re already itching to get to Prime Day 2023. The deals come fast and furious and they run the gamut from exclusives on Amazon’s best brand products to deep cuts from the biggest and most popular brands in every department and category .

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day began in 2015 as a one-day, nine-country sale event to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. From there it grew like crazy from popular demand , expanding to 30 hours in 2017 and adapting the current 48-hour format in 2019. It now runs in more than 20 countries and is a household name .

Advertisement

Prime Day traditionally features the best deals and lowest prices on Amazon, especially for the company’s prized properties like Kindle readers, Fire tablets and TVs, eero mesh networking devices, and more.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The company has yet to announce the dates, but The Inventory is the place to look first for that big reveal. Last year’s Prime Day event was July 12-13, and aside from 2020 (October, due to Covid concerns) and 2021 (June, to avoid conflict with the Summer Olympics), the event has taken place between July 11 and July 16 every year. We’re betting on another July extravaganza for 2023, and we’ll be sure to update here once the dates are annouced .

What Will Be the Best Deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023?

As with the event dates, there’s been no official announcement or early intel on what the hot-ticket items and must-have deals will be for Prime Day 2023. Past history tells us that there will likely be huge discounts on headphones, LEGO kits, Philips and Samsung products, Apple products, fashion items, and the aforementioned Amazon properties. Sometimes Amazon teases their best deals ahead of the 48 hour sale, and we’ll share any official sales as soon as we hear.

Can I Get Amazon Prime Day Deals Without Prime Membership?

No, but the good news is that you can sign up for free. The 30-day free trial membership qualifies you for Prime Day deals if it is still active during the event. Prime membership is $15 per month after the trial period expires, but that monthly fee gets you access to Amazon Originals series like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, access to all of the music and podcasts on Amazon Music, free Prime Gaming access, free shipping on many Amazon purchases, and so much more. Come for the Prime Day 2023 access, stay for all of the other benefits.