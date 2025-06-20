Logo
Kinja Deals

The Best Amazon Deals this Week

Need a new water flosser? How about a new MacBook before heading off to school? Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

If you’ve been meaning to refresh your tech, upgrade your daily essentials, or grab a few convenience-boosting gadgets, Amazon has plenty of crowd-pleasers that are already trusted by thousands of shoppers. From productivity tools like the MacBook Air to home heroes like Shark vacuums and Waterpik flossers, these finds combine function and value, and some may even be seeing quiet price drops depending on your timing.

Suggested Reading

Turn Your Home Into The MET With Up To 35% Off The Samsung Frame TV
Get Tracking With The Fitbit Charge 6, Now Just $111
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones Are Back Down To Prime Day Prices

Whether you’re replacing an old device or picking up something new just to make life a little easier, this curated mix of electronics, home gear, and comfort items is packed with strong reviews and reliable performance. The best part? These aren’t just buzzy TikTok products or single-purpose one-offs. These are repeat favorites from brands like Anker, Apple, Samsung, and Shark that shoppers keep coming back to for a reason.

Related Content

The Best Amazon Deals this Week
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Line Just Dropped in Price — Save Up to $400

Here’s what’s worth checking out right now:

MacBook Air 13” | Amazon

Apple’s MacBook Air 13” remains one of the best laptops for everyday use, combining lightweight portability with Apple’s M-series power. Whether you’re editing, writing, or streaming, it runs cool and quiet with battery life that’ll easily last the day.

Waterpik Cordless Pulse Water Flosser | Amazon

Flossing doesn’t have to be a chore. This rechargeable Waterpik makes it quicker and easier to clean between teeth, especially for those with braces or dental work. It’s a travel-friendly favorite that delivers a deep clean with minimal hassle.

Anker Portable Charger | Amazon

Keep this compact Anker power bank in your bag for emergencies or long days out. It’s slim, fast, and can fully charge your phone multiple times — ideal when outlets aren’t nearby and battery anxiety starts creeping in.

Shark Vacuum | Amazon

Powerful suction, self-cleaning brushroll, and multi-surface capability make this Shark vacuum a standout for busy homes. It’s particularly helpful for pet hair and high-traffic zones, and easy enough to use on a daily basis.

Soundcore Headphones by Anker | Amazon

Noise canceling on a budget? These wireless Soundcore headphones deliver clear audio, long battery life, and solid comfort. They’re great for commutes, focus sessions, or just zoning out to your favorite playlist.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra | Amazon

Samsung’s newest flagship packs a powerful camera, vibrant display, and fast performance into one sleek device. If you’re looking for a high-end smartphone experience, the S25 Ultra delivers on nearly every front.

Pillow Slippers | Amazon

These cushioned slippers have become a comfort trend for a reason. Soft, springy, and breathable, they’re perfect for lounging around or giving your feet a break from hard floors during busy days at home.

Eufy Indoor Security Camera | Amazon

This compact indoor camera offers crisp video, easy app controls, and motion alerts for real-time peace of mind. Whether you’re checking in on pets or adding a layer of home security, it’s a solid pick.

Dash Cam | Amazon

Simple to set up and even easier to use, this dash cam gives you high-definition footage and automatic loop recording. It's an essential safety net for everyday drivers, just in case the unexpected happens.

Check out the deals of the week and be sure to grab yours while they're still available.

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!