Brushing your teeth doesn’t have to be a chore. Or at least, that’s what they tell me. But manually brushing two or more times a day can be exhausting, feel unnecessary, and is generally a freakishly easy task to skip over when in hurry. But maybe, just maybe, if you had a toothbrush to be psyched on, it wouldn’t feel that way. So what we’ve done here is compile a list of the best electric toothbrushes you can get right now. From self-charging to tongue-scraping, these bad boys can do it all. (Except maybe hold the toothbrush for you, but some company has to be working on that already, right?)



Like I said, here are the best electric toothbrushes you can get right now, per people who have used them, loved them, or at the very least, written enthusiastic reviews for.

Best Subscription Model: Quip

I received a Quip toothbrush subscription as a gift, and I haven’t gone back to a manual one since. It’s nothing fancy, so if you’re a bells and whistles type of person, this one’s not for you. However, if you like something small, sleek, and simple that’ll get the job done, I highly recommend it. You just push a button and then brush your teeth. It buzzes every 30 seconds to let you know when to change sides, and does a final buzz at the end of the recommended two minutes. The bristles aren’t too soft or too firm, and the tongue scraper on the back isn’t at all abrasive. Again, it’s lower-key than some others on this list, but I legit enjoy using it. Plus, they send you a new brush head, battery, and fresh toothpaste on a regular schedule. Some trendy gadgets are popular for a reason.



Another editor, Joe Tilleli, has written about this one before, and his thoughts on the Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush can be distilled as follows: Worth it. The way we here at The Inventory see it, you have to hang onto your teeth for most of your life, and they’re pretty important. $250 or so might seem like a ludicrous amount to spend on a basic utility you could probably get for $2 at your nearest pharmacy, but when you look at it as an investment in your overall health, that changes things. Especially since this one offers “LED feedback for perfect pressure to let you know if you’re brushing too hard or just right,” and “comes with three replacement [brush] heads” as well as a premium travel case. The device itself includes a digital display screen to encourage you (oh yes) and further personalize the experience. Not to mention, it live-tracks your brushing to ensure you cover every spot. Sure, that will kind of turn an annoying chore into a nagging hassle, but at least you’ll feel like you have to do it.



The current Editor-in-Chief here, Gabe Carey, tested out this bad boy for himself last summer. His take on the Hum by Colgate? It genuinely made him want to take better care of his teeth. “As a reformed gamer, it helps that the Colgate Hum gamifies the act of brushing your teeth by rewarding you with ‘Smile Points’ in its accompanying mobile app after each session,” he wrote (and confirmed with me he still stands by). Plus, “those points can be exchanged for real-world currency, which [users] can apply to purchases including replacement heads” or even a new brush,” though it may take a while.” Basically: For an ordinary person who’s not “chomper-obsessed,” the rechargeable Colgate Hum is a serviceable alternative to its pricier competitors.



If the name didn’t give it away already, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 is a doozy. Can you think of any other toothbrush that offers five cleaning modes (including ones created to boost teeth whitening and gum health) and three levels of brushing intensity, all at the tap of a button? If you can, which you can’t, but let’s say you could think of another one that offers all that, it wouldn’t also have the Philips Sonicare companion app for real-time feedback on your oral health progress. A free app, by the way. The claims they make are pretty intense, too: Per Philips Sonicare, the 9700 series will remove 10x the plaque and 100% of the stains often missed by a manual brush. The brand states that regular use will boost your gum health 7x in just two weeks. It’s a lot to spend on a toothbrush, but it’s obviously more than that; this is committing to dental hygiene that lasts. That said, you are not excused from regular dental checkups just because you got it.



I can understand how it may seem like a bit to recommend a toothbrush with a Mario character on it, given how often we edit Wario into our graphics without explanation, but there’s a reason for this. As Healthline describes it, the Arm & Hammer Super Mario Kids’ Spinbrush includes a “small, soft-bristle head” designed to “fit smaller mouths.” It’s battery-powered, so you don’t need to worry about charging it, and works with a simple on and off button that kids can do themselves. “While the fixed lower bristles go to work on cleaning your little one’s teeth, the top bristles spin to massage gums,” explains Healthline, adding that this design “may help to better fight plaque” in wee ones. Plus, it has a Mario character on it, which makes it far less intimidating. Sadly, they do not make one for adults at this time.



I’m used to the simplicity of Quip and being able to ignore my dental hygiene at will. This is not something “oral health coach” Oral-B iO10 will allow. It’s pricey for a reason: The toothbrush and paired app are built to be a legit investment in your health. The brush will even tell you if you’re applying the correct amount of pressure when you’re using it. Also, since there’s more than just teeth in your mouth, there are seven pre-programmed cleaning modes for you to select from, like for when your tongue could really use a proper scrub.

Between the brush and its app, you get a comprehensive look at how and where you’re brushing and where you could be improving in real-time. (Legit it sends data to your iPhone as it’s used.) Most of the key info is built directly into the LED-lit digital display, so if you’re an anti-phone-in-the-bathroom person, you don’t even have an excuse. It removes plaque from the gum line and reduces gingivitis more significantly than compared to a manual brush. If you’re newer to the Taking Care Of Your Damn Oral Health game, this may be intimidating, but it’s clearly as effective as it gets.