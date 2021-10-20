Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush | $200 | Amazon
Wow. $200 may seem like a lot for a simple toothbrush, but this is no simple toothbrush. The Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush has LED feedback for perfect pressure to let you know if you’re brushing too hard or just right. The brush comes with 3 replacement heads and a premium travel case. Amazon has it for $80 off right now. We only get one set of teeth in this life. Well come to think of it, we get two. But once we’re on that second set, we only have those for the next 90 years. So in the grand scheme of things, $200 isn’t a whole lot to keep your chompers clean.
Advertisement