Oral-B iO Series 9 E lectric T oothbrush | $200 | Amazon

Wow. $20 0 may seem like a lot for a simple toothbrush, but this is no simple toothbrush. The Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush has LED feedback for perfect pressure to let you know if you’re brushing too hard or just right. The brush comes with 3 replacement heads and a premium travel case. Amazon has it for $80 off right now. We only get one set of teeth in this life. Well come to think of it, we get two. B ut once we’re on that second set, we only have those for the next 90 years. So in the grand schem e of things, $200 isn’t a whole lot to keep your chompers clean.