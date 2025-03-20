Spring Ahead and Hit Walmart's Patio & Garden Event

Yes, those are buds you’re seeing on the trees, and those are birds you’re hearing. Spring arrived on March 20, which means it’s time to start thinking about your yard and patio and having them in peak condition. Walmart’s timing could not be better, because they just dropped their Patio & Garden Event today, with hundreds of dollars of savings available on the outdoor tools, furniture, decor, and more great items to get your outdoor life in order.

Patio & Garden Event | Walmart | Save hundreds

Start with outdoor storage for all of your stuff — the Patiowell 10 x 10 outdoor storage metal shed will let you move those tools out of your garage and into this secure structure. It’s nearly half price at Walmart — just $389 instead of its usual $749.

Want two things you can keep in your new shed? How about this Mainstays Logan 4-piece outdoor furniture set, which is marked down to just $246 from its usual $394. Or a new eco-friendly rechargeable push mower, like this Greenworks 60V 21-inch push mower with battery and charger for just $296, an $82 price cut good only during Walmart’s Patio & Garden Event.

There are also great deals on outdoor cooking items, pool and spa savings, live plants and other garden supplies, bird feeders, and more of the things you’ll be using all spring and summer long for years to come. Head to Walmart now so you don’t miss the Patio & Garden Event.